Walter Fleck III

Walter Joseph Fleck III, age 75, of Carey, passed away at 11:35 a.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2026, in Findlay.

A celebration of life is 11 a.m. May 28 at Lighthouse Church of God in Carey, and will be officiated by Pastor Joe Turner. A time of food and fellowship will follow the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the International Fellowship of Jews and Christians, and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com.

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