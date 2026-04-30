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CAREY — Ruth Racheter, 83, of Carey passed away Saturday, April 25, 2026, at her residence.

A Private Graveside Service will be held in the Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2026 from 1-4 PM in the Carey VFW Post 3759, 121 E. Findlay St., Carey, Ohio 43316.

Memorial contributions may be made in Ruth’s honor to the Carey Fire Department or the Carey Athletic Boosters Club.

Arrangements have been entrusted with the Stombaugh-Batton & Snyder Funeral Home, Carey.

Online condolences, as well as a fond memory, may be shared with Ruth’s family by visiting www.stombaughbatton.com.

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