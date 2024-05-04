Jill Beavers Posted on May 4, 2024 0 FOREST — Jill R. Beavers, age 57, of Forest, passed away May 2, 2024, at Blanchard Valley Hospital. A funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday in Clark Shields Funeral Home with Pastor Joe Searfoss officiating. Interment will be held at Patterson Cemetery. Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Association, Autism Foundation or the American Cancer Society. To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.Shieldsfh.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription