Jill Beavers

FOREST — Jill R. Beavers, age 57, of Forest, passed away May 2, 2024, at Blanchard Valley Hospital.

A funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday in Clark Shields Funeral Home with Pastor Joe Searfoss officiating. Interment will be held at Patterson Cemetery. Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Association, Autism Foundation or the American Cancer Society.

To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.Shieldsfh.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!