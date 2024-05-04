Kevin Giles

FOREST — Kevin K. Giles, age 74, of LaRue, died May 1, 2024, at his residence.

A graveside service with full military honors by McVitty VFW Post No. 1182, American Legion Post No. 259 and AMVETS Post No. 1994 was held Friday in the Jackson Center Cemetery with Pastor Mary Curtis officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kenton American Legion or Tranquility Hospice in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.shieldsfh.com.

