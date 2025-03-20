Wilbie Rowe

Wilbie N. Rowe, age 86, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 12:36 a.m. Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Upper Sandusky.

A funeral mass for Wilbie N. Rowe is 11 a.m. Monday at Transfiguration of the Lord Catholic Church, with Father Savio Manavalan, OFM Conv., and deacon Kevin Winterstellar officiating. Burial will follow at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery with military honors being conducted by the Upper Sandusky Color Guard. Visitations is 2-5 p.m. Sunday at Lucas Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Wyandot Memorial or St. Peter’s Catholic School and may be sent to Lucas Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

