Wanda Quint

FOREST — Wanda K. Quint passed away March 18, 2025, in Bellefontaine.

A funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Liberty Baptist Church in Ada with Pastor Don Ayers officiating. Burial will follow at Prairie Chapel Cemetery in Oakwood. Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday at Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest.

Memorial contributions may be made to Liberty Baptist Church to help missionaries in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

Visit www.shieldsfh.com to view the life tribute DVD, send a condolence or share a memory.

