Walter Williams

SYCAMORE — Walter L. Williams, age 86 of rural Sycamore, passed away at 10:20 a.m. Saturday, May 2, 2026, at Autumnwood Care Center,

He leaves a sister, Maxine Kemerley, Upper Sandusky; and six children, Robin Williams, Bettsville; Kevin Williams, Lapeer, Michigan; Connie Flanigan, North Baltimore; Trena Gross, Fremont; Steve Miller, Gahanna; and Michelle Hardymon, Bucyrus. Walter also is survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Candice “Miller” Schotzinger; brother, Wayne Williams; sister, Geraldine McKinney; and a son, Ken Allen. While residing in Forest,

Walter was involved with the Boy Scouts and 4-H. He spent 10 years with the Wyandot County Mounted Deputies and was state president of Ohio for two years. His hobbies included riding horses and raising miniature horses. He was skilled at making knives and canes. He enjoyed his morning coffee either at the BP in Sycamore or Burger King in Tiffin.

He was involved with the Hospice Grief Support Group of Tiffin where he met his companion and friend, Nancy Bailey where they enjoyed six years together. Graveside services for Walter will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in Benton Cemetery in Benton, with Delmar Young and Terri Davis officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to Our Master’s Chapel, Benton, or Tiffin Harmony Church in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy can be made at walton-moorefuneralhome.com. (Pd.050726)