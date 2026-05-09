CAREY — Grover Stoll, 90, of Carey passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at the Wyandot County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center surrounded by his loving family.

Visitation for Grover is 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. Monday at Stombaugh-Batton & Snyder Funeral Home, Carey, with the Rev. Ed Hunker, officiating. Interment will follow in the Spring Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Grover’s honor to the Carey Athletic Boosters.

Grover was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan and the family requests those attending to wear your Ohio State clothing.

Online condolences, as well as a fond memory, may be shared with Grover’s family by visiting www.stombaughbatton.com

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