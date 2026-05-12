Debra Fagan

Debra A. Fagan, age 70, of Upper Sandusky, died Friday, May 8, 2026, at Bridge Hospice Care Center surrounded by her family.

She was born Jan. 10, 1956, in Upper Sandusky, to the late Russell and Miriam (Morris) Fagan.

Debra is survived by her husband, Stephan W. Nutter, of Upper Sandusky; her son, Keith (Kate Reynolds) Fagan, of Delaware; stepchildren Stephan C. Nutter, of Upper Sandusky; Jason (Katy) Nutter, of Pickerington; and Christen (Timothy) Brown, of Upper Sandusky; grand-children Cooper and Libby Fagan; Christopher Brooks, Deana Burris, Stephan A. Nutter, Jordan Nutter, Aiden Nutter, Alexandria Shaw, Christine Sarkan, Gabe Nutter, Collin Nutter, Drew Nutter, Lily Brodman, Zachary Brodman, Hailey Brodman and Solomon Brown; and great-grand-children Raelynn, Samuel, Adelynn, Gracelynn and Lane. She also is survived by her siblings, Jerry (Jackie) Fagan, of LaRue; Kathy (Mark) Boday, of Forest; and Todd (Donna) Fagan, of Wharton.

Deb graduated from Upper Sandusky High School with the class of 1974. She worked for the Kimmel Corporation for over 35 years. Deb enjoyed family camping trips, water skiing and the companion-ship of her dogs, especially her beloved dog, “Nypsi.” She was an avid bowler and a loyal Ohio State Buckeyes basketball and football fan.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky. OSU attire is encouraged for all attending.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 East Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Visit www.BringmanClark.com to extend a condolence or share a memory.