CAREY — Virginia Lee, 88, of Carey was born into eternal life on Thursday, April 30, 2026 in the comfort of her own home surrounded by those she loved.

Visitation for Virginia will be on Tuesday, May 5, 2026 from 4:00-7:00 PM in the Carey Memorial Evangelical Church, 229 E. Findlay St., Carey, Ohio 43316. Virginia’s Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM in the church, Pastor Michael Holcomb and Pastor Cynthia Morrison, officiating. Virginia will be reunited with Robert in the Spring Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Virginia’s honor to the church.

Arrangements have been entrusted with the Stombaugh-Batton & Snyder Funeral Home, Carey.

Online condolences, as well as a fond memory may be shared with Virginia’s family by visiting www.stombaughbatton.com.

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