Virginia Lawrence

FOREST — Virginia “Ginny” Lawrence, of Forest, died March 12, 2026, at Vancrest of Upper Sandusky. She was 89.

A graveside service is 11:15 a.m. today at Houston Cemetery, Forest. Visitation is 10-11 a.m. today at Clark Shields Funeral Home in Forest. In honor of Ginny’s love for the Ohio State Buckeyes, the family encourages everyone to wear their favorite Buckeye apparel, or attire representing any other sports team of their choice.

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