Virginia Berberick

CAREY — Virginia Lee “Ginny” Berberick, 84, of Findlay, passed away Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, at the Heritage Manor surrounded by her loving family.

Visitation for Virginia is 9 a.m. Thursday until the time of her celebration of life service at 11 a.m. at Stombaugh-Batton & Snyder Funeral Home, Carey, with Pastor Loran Miracle officiating. Burial will follow in the Spring Grove Cemetery, Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made in Ginny’s honor to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Bridge Hospice.

Online condolences, as well as a fond memory may be shared with Ginny’s family by visiting www.stombaughbatton.com.

