Vicki L. Byrd, age 73, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, at Vancrest of Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services for Vicki Byrd are 1 p.m. Thursday at Lucas Batton Funeral Home with Father Savio Manavalan, OFM Conv., officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, two hours before the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the oncology department of Wyandot Memorial Hospital, and can be sent to Lucas Batton, 476 S Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Vicki was born Dec. 20, 1951 in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, to John and Evelyn (Eatherton) LaRowe, both of whom have passed away. She married Timothy Byrd on July 1, 1988, and he survives.

She is survived by her two sons, Nathan (Heather) Franz, and Lucas (Tammy) Franz, both of Upper Sandusky; five grandchildren, Alesha (Dakota) Feasel, Jordan Franz, Christine Gatchell, Danielle (Anthony) Thiel, and Michael Gatchell Jr.; along with four great-grandchildren, Madyson and Axel Feasel; and Calvin and Joey Thiel. Vicki also is survived by her two brothers, Thomas (Kathy) LaRowe, of Upper Sandusky; and John “Jack” LaRowe, of Union County, Kentucky.

She was a 1969 graduate of Upper Sandusky High School, and went on to work for over 20 years at McDonald’s in Upper Sandusky. Before that, Vicki had done some babysitting and also worked at the former Cunningham’s IGA in Upper Sandusky.

For hobbies, she enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, cooking and she was an avid sport fan, following the Buckeyes and Indians. She also enjoyed following her family with their local sporting events.