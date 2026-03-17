Tyler Robinette

Tyler Lee Robinette, age 60, of Mount Gilead, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2026, at home,

A celebration of life gathering for Tyler will be held from 4–6 p.m. Thursday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with a memorial service beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday that will be officiated by Tyler’s cousin, Pastor Chris Stewart and Pastor James Robinette III.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home to assist Tyler’s family with funeral expenses and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com.

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