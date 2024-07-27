Home Obituaries Tyler Niederkohr

Tyler Niederkohr

Posted on July 27, 2024
Tyler A. Niederkohr, of Nevada, died July 24, 2024, at St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo. He was 28.

Funeral services aret 6 p.m. Wednesday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with Pastor Jim Stauffer officiating. Visitation is from 5-6 p.m. at the funeral Home before time of services.

