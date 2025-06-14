Tracy Plott

CAREY — Tracy Lynn Plott, 54, of Carey, passed away Thursday, June 12, 2025, in the comfort of her own home, surrounded by her loving family.

Visitation for Tracy is 4-7 p.m. Monday at Stombaugh-Batton & Snyder Funeral Home, Carey. Tracy’s celebration of life Service is 11 a.m. Tuesday at Parkview Assembly of God, 777 W. Findlay St., Carey, with Pastor Phil Littlejohn, officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made in Tracy’s honor to Hospice of Wyandot County or to the Carey Athletic Boosters.

Online condolences, as well as a fond memory, may be shared with Tracy’s family by visiting www.stombaughbatton.com.

