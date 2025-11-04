Tonya Avila

LAKEVIEW — Tonya M. Avila, 56, of Lakeview, passed away Sunday morning, Nov. 2, 2025, at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus.

A celebration of Tonya’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in Tonya’s memory to Crows Hollow Wildlife Care, 19230 Ohio 739, Richwood, OH 43344 or Logan County Animal Shelter, c/o Behind the Badge Volunteers Inc, 284 CR 32 S., Bellefontaine, OH 43311.

Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview.

Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!