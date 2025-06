Tommy G. “Tom” Hall, age 70, of Kirby, died June 4, 2025, at his residence.

Mr. Hall was born Sept. 25, 1954, to the late Melvin S. and Princess C. (Pflzider) Hall.

He is survived by his children, nine grandchildren, one great-grandchild, two brothers and three sisters.

There will be no services.

Bringman Clark Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.