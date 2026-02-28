Timothy Quail II

CAREY — Timothy A. “Tim” Quail II, 48, of Carey, passed away Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted with Stombaugh-Batton & Snyder Funeral Home, Carey.

Memorial contributions may be made in Tim’s honor to Awakening Minds Arts, 1640 Tiffin Ave., Findlay, OH 45840.

Online condolences may be left for Tim’s family by visiting www.stombaughbatton.com.

