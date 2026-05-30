Dawn Griswold Posted on May 30, 2026 0 Dawn M. Griswold, age 43, of Upper Sandusky, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, at her home in Upper Sandusky. A celebration of life service is 2 p.m. June 6 at the Lucas Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with Brother Randy Kin and Pastor Betsy Bowen officiating. Visitations will be held three hours before service time, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 6. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Dawn to the OLC Preschool Program and can be sent to V Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription