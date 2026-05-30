Home Obituaries Dawn Griswold

Dawn Griswold

Posted on May 30, 2026
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Dawn M. Griswold, age 43, of Upper Sandusky, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, at her home in Upper Sandusky.

A celebration of life service is 2 p.m. June 6 at the Lucas Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with Brother Randy Kin and Pastor Betsy Bowen officiating. Visitations will be held three hours before service time, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 6.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Dawn to the OLC Preschool Program and can be sent to V

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