Michael Paul Dyer

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Michael “Mike” Paul Dyer, 51, passed away on May 25, 2026, in St. Louis, Missouri. He was a man who loved fiercely, lived with deep compassion, and always brought light into the room with his signature tinge of sarcasm and lighthearted wit.

Memorial Service Details:

A memorial service will be held on June 6, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at the community garden Mike started, located at 1350-1398 Panama Street, Toledo, OH 43605. The coordinates are 41 37’31”N 83 30’53”W.

(Directions: The access point to the driveway is off Vinal Street; take the first right onto Panama Street.)

In Lieu of Flowers:

In honor of Mike’s legacy, the family is seeking donations to purchase the lots where his community garden lives on. It is their hope to preserve his profound love for community and his passion for helping others embrace it. Donations can be brought to the memorial in person or sent via Cashapp: $madsdye or Venmo: maddydyer00.

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