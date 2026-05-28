James Evans Posted on May 28, 2026 0 James Albert Evans, age 82, of Upper Sandusky and formerly of Central Lake, Michigan, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2026, at Westbrook Assisted Living and Memory Care in Upper Sandusky. A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m. July 25 at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, with visitations one hour before the service. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice, and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbat-ton.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription