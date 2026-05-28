Home Obituaries James Evans

James Evans

Posted on May 28, 2026
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James Albert Evans, age 82, of Upper Sandusky and formerly of Central Lake, Michigan, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2026, at Westbrook Assisted Living and Memory Care in Upper Sandusky.

A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m. July 25 at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, with visitations one hour before the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice, and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbat-ton.com.

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