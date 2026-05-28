James Evans

James Albert Evans, age 82, of Upper Sandusky and formerly of Central Lake, Michigan, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2026, at Westbrook Assisted Living and Memory Care in Upper Sandusky.

A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m. July 25 at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, with visitations one hour before the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice, and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbat-ton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!