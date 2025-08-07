CAREY — Tim Wickham, 73, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Monday, Aug. 4, 2025.

Visitation for Tim is 4-7 p.m. Friday at Stombaugh-Batton & Snyder Funeral Home, Carey. Tim’s funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Original Shrine of Our Lady of Consolation, 151 Lake St., Carey, with Father Tom Merrill, OFM Conv., officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carey.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Tim’s honor to Wyandot County Special Olympics.

Online condolences, as well as a fond memory may be shared with Tim’s family by visiting www.stombaughbatton.com.

