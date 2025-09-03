Thomas Osborn

Thomas Eugene Osborn age 79 of rural Forest, died at Wyandot County Skilled Nursing & Rehab Center on August 27, 2025 at 2:54 a.m.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 6, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. in the Bringman Clark Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky, Ohio, with Pastor Betsy Bowen officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Upper Sandusky Veterans Color Guard. Visitation will be held Friday, September 5, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Wyandot County Pheasants Forever (Youth Events), Wesley Chapel Methodist Church or Gideons International in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home 226 E. Wyandot Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. Visit www.BringmanClark.com to send a condolence or to share a memory.

