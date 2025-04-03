Thomas Henige

Thomas L. Henige, formerly of Upper Sandusky, passed away March 10, 2025, at the Cleveland Fairview Hospital.

A Mass of Christian burial is 11 a.m. Saturday at Transfiguration of the Lord Catholic Church. Family and Friends may gather from 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Old Mission Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association in care of Bringman Clark Shields Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.BringmanClark.com.

