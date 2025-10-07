Terry Loubert

Terry L. Loubert died Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay. He was 68.

Visitation for Terry is from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky, and a service will be held at noon following the visitations. Burial will follow at LaRue Cemetery.

