Teresa Miller

CAREY — Teresa Renae Miller of Carey, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, in Findlay, Ohio.

Visitation will be held at Stombaugh-Batton & Snyder Funeral Home, 225 West Findlay Street, Carey, on Monday, October 14, 2024, from 4 until 8 p.m. An 11 a.m. celebration of Teresa’s life will take place Tuesday, October 15, 2024, at Trinity Evangelical Church, 108 Malabar Drive, Upper Sandusky, with Rev. Jim Stauffer officiating. Burial will follow in Old Mission Cemetery, Upper Sandusky. Services for Teresa will be streamed on www.mytrinity.us.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Teresa’s honor to The Bon Jovi Soul Foundation by visiting jbjsf.org.

Stombaugh-Batton & Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve Teresa’s family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.StombaughBatton.com

