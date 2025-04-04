Dahlen Furniss Jr.

MARION — Dahlen Richard “Rick” Furniss, Jr. passed away on April Fools’ Day, 2025-a twist of fate he would have found hilarious.

Friends and family are invited to celebrate Rick’s life at Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel, 360 East Center St, Marion, Ohio, on Sunday, April 6, 2025, from 2 to 5 p.m. His sendoff will be held at the funeral home on Monday, April 7, 2025, at 12 noon, followed by burial at Chapel Heights Cemetery.

To honor Rick’s spirit, attendees are encouraged to wear Browns, Cavs, Tribe, or Harley attire-because nothing says “farewell” like showing up in your team’s gear.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Rick’s honor to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society or Snyder Funeral Homes to assist with final expenses.

Snyder Funeral Homes, Denzer Chapel is honored to serve Rick’s family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.

