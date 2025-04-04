John “Ed” Warfel

John Edward “Ed” Warfel, a cherished member of the Upper Sandusky community, passed away on April 3, 2025, at 84.

A gathering of friends and family will be held at Bringman Clark Funeral Home on Thursday, April 10, 2025, from 10 a.m. to noon. A Masonic Service will begin at noon with a memorial service to follow with Pastor Barry Halter officiating. Burial will be held in Oak Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Wyandot Classics & Cruisers in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

