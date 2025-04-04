Margie Ruppright

ARLINGTON — Margie Ann Ruppright, 77, of Findlay, passed away Thursday, April 3, 2025.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday at Crates Funeral Home, Arlington. A funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday at Good Hope Lutheran Church, Arlington, where the family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Margie to Heartland Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting coldrencrates.com.

