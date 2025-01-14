Teresa Gosche

CAREY — Teresa M. Gosche, of Findlay, died Thursday Jan. 9, 2025, surrounded by her loving family at the Bridge Hospice Care Center. She was 93.

Visitation for Teresa is 4-7 p.m. Monday at Stombaugh-Batton & Snyder Funeral Home, Carey. Teresa’s funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Jan. 21 in the Basilica of Our Lady of Consolation, 315 Clay St., Carey, OH 43316. Inurnment will be in the St. Mary’s Cemetery.

