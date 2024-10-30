Teddy Robinson

CARDINGTON — Teddy “Ted” A. Robinson, son of Bernard A. Robinson and Lela L. (Hoskins) Robinson, beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, at the age of 75 after a long battle with COPD.

A graveside service is 11 am. Nov. 23 at Oakdale Cemetery, 1290 W. Fifth St., Marysville, OH 43040 with military honors. Following the graveside service, a celebra-tion of Ted’s life will be from 1-4 p.m. at 4916 Olentangy River Road, Delaware, OH 43015.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to AGAPE Hospice, 1395 S. Marietta Parkway SE, Building 700, Suite 750, Marietta, GA 30067 or Canterbury House, 175 Market St., Charleston, SC 29401.

