Tantris Plott

Tantris K. Plott, age 87, of Bucyrus, passed away at 7:20 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2024, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Upper Sandusky.

Services for Tantris K. Plott will be private with Rev. Jim Stauffer officiating. Burial will take place at Old Mission Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wayside Christian School in Bucyrus, St. Jude Children’s Hospital or a charity of the donor’s choice, and may be sent to Lucas Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

