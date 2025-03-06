Tammy Barger

FINDLAY — Tammy Louise Barger, 61, of Findlay, passed away surrounded by loved ones March 3, 2025.

If you knew Tammy, you knew what true love and compassion was. She loved to cook, sew and do crafts but most of all, be with her grandkids. She dedicated herself to those babies and they loved her deeply. Her loss will be an ever-growing void. Nonetheless, the overwhelming array of memories will carry us through and make us smile and cherish the ones we have more deeply.

No services will be held at this time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Coldren-Crates Funeral home. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting coldrencrates.com.

