Sydney Maples

Sidney Charles Maples, age 66, of Sycamore, passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, at his home surrounded by his family.

Memorial services for Sidney Maples are 1 p.m. Saturday at Lucas Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with Pastor Larry Bertsch officiating. Visitation is for two hours Saturday before service time from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lemert Church and may be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

