Susan Shepherd

Susan Kay “Susie” Shepherd, age 81, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, at the Wyandot County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services for Susie Shepherd are noon Monday at Lucas Batton Funeral Home with Pastor Barry Halter Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Old Mission Cemetery. Visitations is from 10 a.m. to noon Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot Memorial, Wyandot Memorial Hospital, St. Paul Lutheran Church or the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, and can be sent to Lucas Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be made online at www.lucasbatton.com.

