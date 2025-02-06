Gwendolyn Sue Martin, age 86, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Feb. 4, 2025, at the Autumnwood Care Center in Tiffin.

Graveside services for Sue Martin are 11 a.m. Monday at Oak Hill Cemetery in Upper Sandusky with Pastor Jim Stauffer officiating.

Memorials may be made to the Dementia Society of America, and may be sent to Lucas Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

