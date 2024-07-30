Sue Kauble

FINDLAY — Sue Ellen Kauble, 78, of Upper Sandusky, passed away July 26, 2024, at Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay.

At Sue’s request, no services will be held.

Coldren-Crates Funeral Home, Findlay, have been entrusted with Sue’s care.

Contributions in Sue’s memory may be shared with any medical research facility that the donor may wish.

Online condolences may be shared with her family at coldrencrates.com.

