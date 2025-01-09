FOREST — Sue Ann “Susie” James, age 82, of Forest, died Jan. 6, 2025, at St. Rita’s Hospital, Lima.

Funeral services are 11 a.m. Friday in Clark Shields Funeral Home with the Rev. Douglas Thompson officiating. Visitation is 3-6 p.m. Thursday and an hour before services Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Hueston Cemetery, Forest.

Memorial contributions may be made to Forest Jackson Fire and EMS in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.shieldsfh.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!