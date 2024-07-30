Steve Baker

Steven C. Baker of Upper Sandusky, Ohio passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, July 27th, 2024 at Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay, Ohio.

The funeral services for Steven C Baker will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, August 3, 2024, at the St John’s Evangelical Church, Kenton, with Rev. Dr. Randall Forester officiating.

Visitations will be Friday, August 2, from 2:00pm to 4:00pm and 5:00pm to 7:00pm at the Lucas Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, and 1 hour before service time at the church on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Evangelical Church in Kenton or the Christian Food Center in Upper Sandusky, and can be sent to Lucas Batton Funeral Home, 476 S Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351.

Online condolences can be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

