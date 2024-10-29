Stephony E. Soule, age 78, of Forest, passed away at 10:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center in Upper Sandusky.

A graveside service for Stephony Soule is 2 p.m. Friday at Oak Hill Cemetery in Upper Sandusky and will be officiated by Pastor Steve Sturgeon.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com.

