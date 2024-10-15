Sharon Thiel

Our beloved mother and grandmother, Sharon Kay Thiel, was called home on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, at her family farm in Upper Sandusky. She was 81 years young.

There will be a private celebration of life held at Lucas Batton Funeral Home in honor of Sharon on Wednesday, where she wanted all of us to share a laugh, a memory and raise a glass in celebration of her journey home followed by a private graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter’s Catholic School or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and can be sent to Lucas Batton Funeral Home 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

