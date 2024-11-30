Sharon Fink

Sharon L Fink, age 77, of Upper Sandusky, and formerly of Toledo, passed away Nov. 23, 2024, at 5:30 a.m. at Vancrest of Upper Sandusky.

Services for Sharon L. Fink will be private.

Memorial contributions for Sharon may be made to Lucas Batton Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses and can be sent to 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

