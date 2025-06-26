Sharlet Hill

Sharlet M. Hill, age 93, of Upper Sandusky, died at her residence Monday, June 23, 2025.

Funeral services are 7 p.m. today at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with Pastor Betsy Bowen officiating. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. today at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ram Boosters in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence or share a memory, visit www.BringmanClark.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!