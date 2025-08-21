Scott Shifflet

Scott Allen Shifflet, age 53, passed away Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, at Ohio State University Hospital in Columbus.

A celebration of life gathering is 3–6 p.m. Aug. 30 at the American Legion Post No. 225 in Upper Sandusky. A private burial will take place at Old Mission Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com.

