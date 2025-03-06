Sarah Curlis

CAREY — Sarah Ann Curlis, 89, passed away March 4, 2025, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center with her two daughters close by her side.

The family of Sarah Ann Curlis welcomes you to honor her memory from 12-2 p.m. Friday at Stombaugh-Batton & Snyder Funeral Home in Carey, with the funeral services starting at 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made to “No One Fights Alone.”

Online condolences, as well as a fond memory, may be shared with Sarah’s family by visiting www.stombaughbatton.com.

