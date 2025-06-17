Sandra Maistros

TIFFIN — Sandra J. Maistros, 88, of Tiffin, passed away Saturday morning, June 14, 2025, at The Willows at Tiffin.

Friends may visit with the family from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, at Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home & Crematory, 236 S. Washington St., Tiffin. Her funeral is 10 a.m. Friday at First Lutheran Church, 300 Melmore St., Tiffin, with Rev. Ann Marshall officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Lutheran Church or to the Seneca County Opportunity Center.

Condolences may be sent and the guestbook signed at www.hgmackfuneralhome.com.

