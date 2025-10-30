Screenshot

Rylee Skylar Cleland, age 20, unexpectedly passed away Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, at home in Upper Sandusky.

A funeral for Rylee Cleland is 11 a.m. Saturday at Apostolic Gospel Church in Upper Sandusky, and will be officiated by Pastor Rodney Donohoo. Burial will follow at Old Mission Cemetery. Visitation for Rylee is from 4–7 p.m. Friday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, and one hour before the service Saturday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lucas-Batton to help the family with funeral expenses, and can be sent to 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com.

