Ruth Pennington

SYCAMORE — Ruth M. Pennington, age 96, of McCutchenville, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital.

A funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday at Trinity United Church of Christ in McCutchenville, with Pastor Elyse Cramer officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church Tuesday. An Order of Eastern Star memorial service will be conducted at the beginning of the funeral service. Interment will follow at Bethel Cemetery, McCutchenville.

Memorial contributions in Ruth’s name may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ, in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, 201 W. Saffel Ave., Sycamore, OH 44882.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.WaltonMoorefh.com.

