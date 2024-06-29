Russell Rall

BUCYRUS — Russell L. Rall, 86, of Bucyrus, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2024, at Orchard Park, in Bucyrus.

A private graveside service was held in St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery in Upper Sandusky and the family suggests memorials be made to Holy Trinity Vacation Bible School.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Orchard Park for their care of Russell.

Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements and expressions of sympathy may be left at www.munzpirnstill.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!